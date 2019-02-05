Puppy dumped 'like rubbish' and tied to bins near Chesterfield gets new home with Derbyshire couple

A puppy who was dumped 'like rubbish' and tied to bins near Chesterfield has found a new home with a Derbyshire couple.

The nine-week old Staffordshire bull terrier-cross was found by refuse collectors tied to commercial bins at the back of some shops on High Street, Staveley, in October.

The puppy was just nine weeks old when he was left tied to some bins

Puppy dumped ‘like rubbish’ near Chesterfield bins

He was taken to the RSPCA’s Chesterfield branch where he was cared for until he was ready to be re-homed.

Now the loving pup, who was named Oscar after the Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch who lived in a bin, has been given a new name as he starts another chapter in his life in the care of a couple in Langley Mill.

The pup’s new owners are Karen Whyatt, 45, and husband Jim, 59, who also have a five-year-old Staffie called Wilson.

The couple have now called their new addition Denzel - after the actor Denzel Washington - and said the five-month-old has settled in to his new home immediately and especially loves his new big brother.

He was cared for by the RSPCA until he was ready to be rehomed

Karen, a psychiatric nurse based in Ilkeston, said: “We were not looking for another dog but when I saw an appeal for him needing a home I just fell in love.

“Then I saw the press story about how he was dumped and tied to a bin - so that made me want him even more. We just wanted him to have the happy ending he deserved.

“We went to meet him at branch and we all got on so well we adopted him. He is so loveable and enjoys playing with Wilson and following him around.

“He is such a curious little fella and he loves meeting other dogs when he is out on walks which is great.

Now five months old, Denzel is starting a new life with a Derbyshire couple

“He also loves food and has come on leaps and bounds. When we first got him he was 3.6kg but he has grown so much. When he was last weighed him he was 9kg.

“The RSPCA branch were brilliant at helping us adopt him and I am so grateful to them.”

Speaking at the time, Andy Sowden, an animal welfare officer with the RSPCA said: "There is never any excuse to just dump an animal like a piece of rubbish.”

The person who dumped Denzel on Tuesday October 9 has not been traced.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.