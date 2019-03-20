Motorists warned of delays as Brexit campaigners plan M1 'go slow' in Derbyshire

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as pro-Brexit campaigners are organising a go-slow designed to bring rush-hour traffic on the M1 in Derbyshire to a standstill.

Campaigners across the country are planning a series of demonstrations across Britain this Friday and Saturday – threatening to disrupt rush hour traffic with a ‘go slow’ protest to show their anger over Britain’s failure to leave the EU on time.

Protests could cause disruption to traffic on the M1 in Derbyshire

There are plans to stage a go-slow in Derbyshire on Friday evening, with campaigners meeting at Giltbrook in Nottinghamshire at 6pm and then heading up to junction 28 of the M1 motorway at South Normanton, in Derbyshire.

The convoy will then head back down the M1 to junction 26 at Nottingham, causing further delays for traffic on the southbound carriageway.

There are further disruptions scheduled for the M1 and M18 on Saturday, for more detail on this story click here



It is widely expected that Britain will not leave on the scheduled date of March 29 – with Prime Minister Theresa May warning that Brexit could be delayed or even not happen at all if MPs refuse to back her deal.

In response, angry drivers are aiming to paralyse the nation’s road network by driving slowly on the nation’s key routes – including the M1, as well as other major motorways across the country.

Pro EU Facebook group Brexit Protest and Direct Action Group UK is behind the demonstrations which they say are to show public anger towards MPs in Westminster for failing to deliver Brexit on time.

A spokesman said: “We are asking all truckers, farmers and the general public to make a stand and get Brexit sorted. Enough is enough. “We pay the piper and they will play our tune.”

