Last chance to register to vote in local elections

Residents across Nottinghamshire are being urged to sign up to vote in next month’s local election.

The deadline for registering to take part is tomorrow, Friday, April 12.

Register to vote today.

Full local council elections are being held in all district and boroughs, and the city. Elections to Nottinghamshire County Council are not being held.

Registering takes a couple of minutes, and can be done online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Hayley Barsby, CEO and Returning Officer for Mansfield District Council, said: "With only today left to register to vote in these elections, we urge residents in the district to not delay if they would like to have their say on the future direction of the council."

Ian Curryer, returning officer for the Nottingham City Council election, added: “It’s really important that people use the opportunity of the local elections on Thursday, May 2 to have their say.

“Councils provide a range of vital services, from support for elderly and vulnerable people, child protection, schools, housing and tackling crime and anti-social behaviour to rubbish and recycling, street cleaning, job creation and parks.

“By voting on May 2, you’ll choose who you want to represent you and your neighbourhood for the next four years.

“If you’re not already registered to vote, it’s really easy to do. You can register online, it only takes a couple of minutes. You’ll just need your National Insurance number, name and address.

“We would urge people to register as soon as possible ahead of the deadline on Friday 12 April rather than leave it until the last minute.

On Thursday, May 2, elections are being held between 7am and 10pm in:

Ashfield;

Bassetlaw;

Broxtowe;

Gedling;

Mansfield;

Newark and Sherwood;

And Rushcliffe

To register to vote, go to https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote