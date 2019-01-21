Police warn people not to approach this convict on the run from Derbyshire's open prison

Police have warned members of the public not to approach a convict who has been on the run from Derbyshire's open prison for more than a month.

Mark Underwood, 36, absconded from HMP Sudbury on December 16.

Underwood was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery at Leicester Crown Court in 2015 and sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment.

He is described as white with brown hair, receding at the front, and a beard.

He has brown eyes and is 5ft 8in tall and of muscular build.

He has a tattoo of a bulldog and a cross on his back.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "If you have seen Underwood or know where he may be, please do not approach him."

"Instead, call us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0500 555 111.

"Please quote the reference number 191 of December 16 2018 in any correspondence."