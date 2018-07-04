Police want to trace this man in connection with theft of high-value items from vehicles in Ripley

Police are appealing for information after the theft of high-value items from two vehicles in Ripley.

The incidents happened between 10pm on June 27 and 5am on June 28 in Thoresby Close and Broadway, both in Ripley.

The offender took the following items:

- A pair of grey and black Zeiss TERRA ED binoculars. Serial number 4063726.

- A black TruPulse 360R measuring laser. Serial number LTI7006850.

- An IPad pro 32GB Wi-Fi 9.7 inch space grey. Serial number DMPRC11CH1M9.

- An IPad pro smart keyboard. Serial number DLXRLHT6H6Q8.

- A 13 inch silver MacBook Air in black casing. Serial number C2QH58UWDRVC.

CCTV footage from the Tesco store in Codnor captured footage of a man at 5am on June 28 using a card that was taken from one of the vehicles and officers are keen to trace this man.

The man was wearing a distinctive dark red cap with white logos, a black long-sleeve jacket, blue jeans, dark trainers with a white sole as well as a black rucksack with a blue zipper. He was also riding a red bicycle with white or silver flashes

If you have any information which may assist police, call 101 and quote the reference number 18*299146 and the name of the officer in the case PC 14362 Platts and PCSO 3842 Wilson.