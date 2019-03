Police want to speak to this man in woolly hat after a theft from a store in Blackwell.

The incident happened at Blackwell Stores on Sunday, March 17.

Who is he?

Officers would like to speak with the person shown in the images as he could assist with their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this man or the thrft , contact PC 2739 BAKER on 101 quoting ref 19*136425.

