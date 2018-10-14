Police to host events across Derbyshire to raise awareness of hate crimes

Police are hosting a number of events across Derbyshire as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Policing teams in the Ashbourne, Buxton, Dronfield, Killamarsh, Chesterfield, Alfreton and South Normanton areas are among those hosting events for residents.

They will be offering advice and information about hate crime, raising awareness of the law and encouraging victims to speak out and not suffer in silence.

Hate Crime Awareness Week is running between October 13 and 20.

Hate crime is defined as any incident which constitutes a criminal offence, perceived by the victim or another person as being motivated by prejudice, hate or intolerance on the grounds of disability, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or alternative sub-culture.

The events will take place at:

Monday, October 15

Place: Alfreton

Time: 9.30am – 11.30am

Location: Home Bargains, New Street, Institute Lane

Place: South Normanton

Time: 1pm – 3pm

Location: Co-op, High Street

Tuesday, October 16

Place: Tissington and Carsington areas

Time: 1pm – 5.15pm

Location: Mobile police station will be touring the villages of Thorpe, Tissington, Parwich, Brassington, Carsington and Hognaston

Wednesday, October 17

Place: Marston and Clifton areas

Time: 1pm – 5.15pm

Location: Mobile police station will be touring the villages of Clifton, Yeaveley, Sudbury, Doveridge, Norbury and Marston

Place: Killamarsh

Time: 9am – 3pm

Location: Killamarsh Sports Centre, Stanley Street

Place: Buxton

Time: 10am – 12 noon

Location: The Springs Shopping Centre

Thursday, October 18

Place: Dronfield

Time: 10am – 2pm

Location: Mobile Police Station, Dronfield Civic Centre

Place: Chesterfield

Time: 10am – 2pm

Location: Mobile Police Station, New Square

Place: Hulland and Brailsford areas

Time: 1pm – 5.15pm

Location: Mobile police station will be touring the villages Kirk Ireton, Hulland Ward, Brailsford, Hollington, Shirley and Longford