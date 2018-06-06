Police thank Derbyshire specials for dedication

New figures show Derbyshire Police Special Constables volunteered 52,387 hours of their time in one year.

As part of National Volunteers Week Derbyshire Polcie has released the 2017 figures which show just how much time people gave up to help others.

In 2017 Special Constables volunteered made 401 arrests, attended 1,041 domestic incidents, 362 collisions and made 311 missing people inquiries.

A force spokesman said: “Thank you to our Derbys Specials.”

The Special Constabulary is the part-time volunteer section of statutory police forces in the United Kingdom. Its officers are known as special constables - all hold the office of constable no matter what their grade - or informally as specials and are not paid for their time.