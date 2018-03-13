Police speaking to man after girl was approached in Denby

Police say a man in helping them with their enquiries in connection to an incident involving a girl in Denby.

On Thursday, March 8, a man spoke to a girl near to the One Shop on Derby Road in Denby.

Since then officers have been speaking to a 35-year-old man who is assisting them with their enquiries.

PC Matt Moore said: “This was a one off incident and we would like to reassure the public that we take incidents of this nature very seriously and would urge members of the public to get in touch, should they notice anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information about this incident call PC Matt Moore on 101 quoting incident number 169 of 8 March.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.