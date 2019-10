A Derbyshire road has re-opened following a police 'incident'.

Lime Lane in Morley, Erewash was closed while police dealt with an 'incident' today (Friday, October 4)

Pic from @ErewashResponse

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Lime Lane has re-opened and traffic is passing with care.

