Police need help identifying 15-year-old boy found in Alfreton

Police are appealing for help in trying to identify a 15-year-old boy found in Alfreton this morning.

The boy who was found on Preston Avenue in the early hours of today.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We received a call from a member of the public at just after 5am this morning to reports that a boy was damaging property.

"On arrival officers were concerned for his health and an ambulance was called.

"He was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital where he remains sedated."

The boy is described as approximately 15-years-old, white, 5ft 5ins tall and eight stone in weight.

He has short cropped brown hair, brown eyes and a small amount of facial hair. He was wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms, a blue Adidas t-shirt and an Adidas black tracksuit top. His trainers were Nike Air Max in camouflage colours, size 5.5.

PC Sally Garcia said: "We are keen to identify the boy and contact his parents/guardians. He is currently in hospital and he needs to be accompanied by an adult. I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the boy to contact us via the methods provided.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 304 of October 13.