Police investigating Ilkeston sexual assault attack

A woman says she was sexually assaulted by a man after she got off a bus in Ilkeston.

At around 4am this morning, Sunday, November 26, a woman got off a bus on Nottingham Road as she was walking along Queens Avenue she was approached by a man wearing a hoody and was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Detective Inspector Dave Ball said: “If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the early hours of this morning around the area of Queens Aveune please contact us.

“If you have information that might be of use to our investigation please feel free to speak to the officers in the area today or call on the number below.”

The investigation is in the early stages and enquiries are continuing. There will be officers in and around the area today carrying our enquiries.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 136 of November 26.