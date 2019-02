Police have been investigating a suspected arson attack after an industrial skip erupted in flames.

The skip fire was discovered about 5.10pm, on Friday, February 1, on Foljambe Road, Chesterfield, outside a commercial premises.

Chesterfield firefighters used a hose reel jet to safely put the blaze out.

Police attended the incident as it is believed the fire was started on purpose, according to Derbyshire fire service.