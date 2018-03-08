Police hunt man who approached girl near school

Police say a girl was approached by a man near to John Flamsteed School, in Denby this morning (Thursday, March 8).

The incident happened at approximately 8.30am when the girl was followed by a man who stopped her by the One Stop Shop in Derby Road and began to ask her questions about herself. An older pupil then came along and they walked off together away from the man.

The man is described as white, short in height, with ginger hair and a beard. He was wearing dark-coloured trousers and a dark-coloured top.

PC Matt Moore said, “I would like to offer a message of reassurance to the community that we are working hard to identify this man.

“We’ll have an officer presence outside of the school this afternoon and are working closely with the school to reinforce safety messages regarding stranger danger.

“We take incidences of the nature very seriously and would urge members of the public to get in touch, should they notice anything suspicious.”

Nyone with information call PC Matt Moore on 101 quoting incident number 169 of 8 March and incident number 607 of 6 March, respectively.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.