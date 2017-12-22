Police hunt for pregnant prison escapee

Police are urgently trying to locate a 19-year-old woman who escaped prison in Foston.

Sefora Tanase, a prisoner at Foston Hall, is unlawfully at large after she escaped custody while in hospital.

She is said to be in the latter stages of pregnancy.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Her safety is currently our primary concern.

“Tanase is around 5ft 1in tall with dark eyes, dark hair and a tattoo on her right forearm.

“She is wearing dark coloured leggings, a dark coloured long sleeved top, grey pumps with pom-poms and a watch.”.

Tanase is of Romanian nationality and has strong links to the Birmingham area, with Kingswood Road in Mowsley here last known address.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 without delay quoting incident number 431 of December 21.

If you don’t have information, you can help by simply sharing this appeal.