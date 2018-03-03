Police host a free bike marking event as they crack down on bicycle thieves

Derbyshire Constabulary officers have joined forces with a bike servicing and repair shop to offer a free bike security marking event.

The Allestree Safer Neighbourhood Team will be at Big on Bikes Ltd, The Hub, on Duffield Rd, at Little Eaton, between 10am and midday, on Sunday, March 4.

Sergeant Keith Chambers, who is in charge of the team said: “Bike marking is important as it primarily acts as a visible deterrent to would-be thieves.

“It makes it easier for the bike to be found and returned it to its rightful owner and helps to secure a successful prosecution against thieves.

“Although the recent weather does not seem ideal for cycling this is the time of year that we know a lot of people will start getting their bikes out again and so this is an ideal opportunity to make them more secure and less likely to be stolen.”

For more information contact the Allestree Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.