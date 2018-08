Nottinghamshire Police have found 14-year-old Macie Pagani, from Selston.

Macie was reported missing on Thursday, August 23, provoking fears for her safety.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who helped in the search for Macie by sharing our appeals to find her on social media and through the local press.”

It is the second time this month that Macie has given police cause for concern, after she was also reported missing on August 10 and then found three days later.