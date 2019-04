Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 16-year-old girl who has links to Derbyshire.

Bethany Dalton was last seen in Rotherham at 6.45pm on Friday, March 29.

She has links to Leeds and Langley Mill in Derbyshire.

The 16-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall with very long, straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a black top with green vertical stripes, jegging style trousers and maroon trainers.

Call Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference: RID 89517.