Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire woman.

Johanna Goacher, 48, was last seen near to the Royal Derby Hospital yesterday.

Johanna, who has links to Heanor, is described as a white, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build with collar length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue linen blouse, white trousers and possibly sandals.

If you have any information which may help police find her, call 101.