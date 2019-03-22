Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire girl, 15

Police are concerned for the safety of missing 15-year-old.

Grace Gallagher was last seen in the Stenson Fields area of Derby, at about 3pm on Tuesday, March 19.

She was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, a white t-shirt with a small red and blue logo on the front, a navy blue jumper, dark black/blue trainers and was carrying a JD Sports drawstring bag.

She is described 5ft 5ins tall with short, brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed that she took a train from Derby train station and is in the Leeds area, Derbyshire police said.

If you have seen Grace, or know of her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire on the 101 non- emergency number.