Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety 29-year-old Katie Hubbard.

Katie was last seen wearing a camouflage top, black trousers and beige shoes. She is 5ft 8ins tall and is of stocky build. Katie has long black hair, may have been wearing glasses and has links to the Heanor area.

Anyone who has seen Katie, or has any information of her whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire police immediately on the 99 number quoting reference number: 1198-110819.