Police caught drug-user with more amphetamine

A drug-user was caught with amphetamine powder when he was arrested on a warrant for failing to attend court for previous drug offences.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 3 how Daniel Scarle, 27, of Queen Street, Ironville, was arrested for failing to attend court for another matter and he was found by police with two bags of amphetamine powder.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said: “He was arrested on September 25 in the morning on a warrant for failing to attend court. On being taken into custody he was found in possession of two bags of amphetamine powder.”

Mr Chapman added Scarle had originally been due in court in September for a previous offence of possessing amphetamine when he was arrested and caught with more of the same drug at his home.

Scarle received a conditional discharge for the original offence of possessing amphetamine while a testing procedure was carried out on the second amount of amphetamine.

The defendant later pleaded guilty to possessing the second lot of amphetamine which was accepted as being for personal use only.

Defence solicitor Mr Jones said that Scarle was not dealt with for both matters simultaneously when he initially appeared in court in September because the second lot of drugs had to be tested.

Scarle made full and frank admissions to possessing amphetamine, according to the court.

Mr Jones added that Scarle had been homeless but now has a settled accommodation and he is looking for work and he has stopped using drugs.

Magistrates fined Scarle £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge.