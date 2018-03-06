Police caught a drink-driver after he collided with another man’s vehicle

A drink-driver was tracked down by police after a man complained that his parked vehicle had suffered from a collision.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 28, how Michael Patrick Day, 55, of Fidlers Well, Bamford, had been drinking in Sheffield before he collected his BMW 320 car from a station and headed home.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police attended at Mr Day’s home address after a member of the public made a report to police that a vehicle had collided into his vehicle.

“He went out onto the road and he said a BMW had driven off and police were called.”

Day told police had parked at the station earlier that day and had gone to Sheffield where he consumed beer and wine.

He admitted that he thought he might have touched a parked Mini Cooper car on his way home but believed he had not hit the vehicle.

Day said he went inside his home and there was a knock at the door and the complainant had attended his address and he said he had called the police.

The court heard that Day registered 99microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on February 10.

The probation service stated that Day has shown a good level of remorse and shame.

Magistrates sentenced Day to a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also banned him from driving for 24 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course the disqualification can be reduced by 26 weeks.