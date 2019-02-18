Police caught a boozy motorist after they spotted her slow and suspicious driving

Police who spotted and stopped a motorist who was driving in a suspicious manner in Chesterfield discovered that she was over the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 13 how Claire Weatherhead, 42, of Longdale Drive, Mottram, Hyde, was seen driving in a strange manner on Walton Back Lane, at Walton.

A drink-drive breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “The offence occurred on January 27 in the early hours of the morning just past midnight.

“Police officers sighted a silver Vauxhall Vectra having slowed down on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, and it was making unusual decisions as if the driver was lost.

“Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant and she was visibly upset and smelled of alcohol.”

Weatherhead failed a roadside breath test, according to Mr Hollett, and she registered 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Magistrates fined Weatherhead £156 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also disqualified from driving for 14 months.