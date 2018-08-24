Police believe phone shop thieves travelled through Derbyshire

CCTV images have been released of four men police want to speak to in connection with high value mobile thefts from a phone shop.

Police are investigating the theft of high-value mobile phones from a Sheffield city centre shop earlier this week. At around 2.30pm on Monday, August 20, a group of unknown men entered the O2 store on Fargate in the city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A short time later, the men left the store and staff noticed that a number of high-value phones had been removed from the display stands in the shop, causing damage.

“Officers believe the four men pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for anyone who recognises them, or who may hold information about the reported thefts, to get in touch.”

Although the incident happened in South Yorkshire, the appeal has now been shared by Derbyshire Police.

A force spokesman said: “We’re sharing this appeal from South Yorkshire Police, as it is believed the men in the images could have travelled through Derbyshire.”

Anyone with information is asked to called 101 quoting crime reference number 14/122570/18.