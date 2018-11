Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service garage on on Ray Street, Heanor, in the early hours of this morning (November 1)

The crews received the call at 12.07am, and two crews using breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

Police believe Heanor garage fire was 'deliberate ignition'

The garage was left severely damaged, and Derbyshire Police informed as the incident was believed to be a deliberate ignition.