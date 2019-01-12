Police appeal after bus damaged in 'altercation' in Codnor

Derbyshire police have released CCTV images in a bid to identify a man and woman after an alleged altercation.

The altercation took place on a TrentBarton bus, which was passing through Codnor at around 11.15pm on November 28.

CCTV on the trentbarton bus. Image by Derbyshire Police

The bus door was damaged after the 'altercation', which involved three men and a woman.

Police are now appealing to help trace a man and a woman who were pictured on CCTV, who might be able to help officers investigating the incident.

"Do you recognise the man or the woman in the images?" Said a police spokesman.

"If so, please contact PC Yoan Cordon, quoting reference 18*629177, by using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

