Police appeal after arson attack in Heanor

Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack in Heanor.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze in an alleyway to the rear of Ray Street at around 3am on Saturday, October 20.

The damaged car and garage. Pic: Derbyshire Police.

The fire is believed to have started between a parked car and a garage.

The car – a blue Mazda 6 – and the garage suffered extensive fire damage.

Several fence panels, a shed and contents and a summer house were also affected.

The fire is being treated as arson.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any information that could help police, call 101.

Remember to quote thereference number 18000504531 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Matt Copeland, in any correspondence.