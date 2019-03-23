Police appeal after 22-year-old man assaulted in Ripley

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage after an assault in Ripley.

Detectives investigating the assault in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, March 23), are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage.

Nottingham Road.

Officers received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) at 1.15am this morning to report the incident, in which a 22-year-old man was assaulted.

The assault is understood to have happened at around 1.10am outside of the Association bar in Nottingham Road.

The attacker is described as a man in his twenties, of slim build and with a shaved head. He was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.

The 22-year-old victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has CCTV that covers the area, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 19*147334 in any correspondence and the names of the officers in the case Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright and Detective Sergeant Sean Grainger.