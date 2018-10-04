Plans set for First World War centenary Remembrance parade in Ripley

Preparations are now well under way for the Ripley Remembrance parade, which will be doubly poignant as it marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 11, exactly one century on from the moment that Allied and German leaders signed the armistice treaty in the Forest of Compiègne.

Armed Forces personnel past and present will be joined in Ripley by local dignitaries, civic leaders and community organisations, with the parade due to depart from the Co-operative car park on Derby Road at 10.30am.

Royal British Legion branch secretary Callan Fowler said: “All those who plan to march should muster at least 20 minutes prior to the start of the parade to save any confusion. Our parade marshall will instruct everyone on where to stand.”

The parade will be led by a marching band, followed immediately by uniformed members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force, then Territorial and reservist personnel.

Next will come the Royal British Legion, a Deputy Lieutenant of Derbyshire—who will serve as the Queen’s representative at the ceremony—and the Armed Forces associations.

The Mayors of Amber Valley and Ripley will then be accompanied on parade by council colleagues and MP Nigel Mills, ahead of fire and rescue staff, police, the St John Ambulance and members of the Salvation Army.

Bringing up the rear of the procession will be the uniformed youth organisations such as cadets, scouts, guides and cubs, and any members of the public who wish to join.

In the run up to Remembrance day, memorial poppies will once again be on sale across the borough with proceeds going towards the work of the Royal British Legion.

Local Poppy Appeal organiser Aron Fowler will also be responsible for organising the wreaths to be laid at the Remembrance Sunday service.

To discuss an order, contact Aron via aronshelton18@hotmail.com or 07527295066 as soon as possible.