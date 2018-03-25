PICTURES: Road closed as firefighters tackle large blaze in building

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in the basement of a commercial property in Alfreton this morning.

Crews from Alfreton, Ripley, Crich, Clay Cross and an appliance from Nottinghamshire were called to the incident on Park Street shortly after 4.40am.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters are using hose reel jets to extinguish a large fire in the basement.

"Due to the ongoing incident, Park Road will remain closed for the foreseeable time.

"Please avoid this area if possible.

"Some properties may be without electricity due to electrics being isolated in the area."