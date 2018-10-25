Pictures as Ripley Charter Fair gets underway in style

The 767th Charter Fair is underway in Ripley with a host of events running until Monday.

Ripley Market Place and surrounding areas are packed with thrilling rides and amusements.

The Town Crier invited the Mayor of Ripley, Councillor Paul Lobley, to officially open the fair.

Coun Lobley said: “On approaching retirement age and with our children growing up, I lost my enthusiasm for the fair. However, because it was part of my Civic duties to open the Ripley Charter Fair we went on the opening night. Boy - what had I been missing!

“The sounds, the smells and the general atmosphere rekindled that inner child in me and it was absolutely brilliant.

“I hope everyone, old and young will go to the fair and experience that same buzz we got last night. You are never too old to enjoy yourself.”