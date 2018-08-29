Pictures as Miss Derbyshire becomes a firefighter for the day

Miss Derbyshire Lolly Pain swapped her sash and crown for a firefighter’s uniform as she was put through her paces at Derbyshire fire service HQ in Ripley.

Lolly learnt the ropes as she had a go at firefighter tests and raised money for Beauty with a Purpose and the Fire Fighters Charity.

The event on Friday, August 24, also aimed to tackle gender stereotypes by showing that any person, from any walk of life, can consider a career as a firefighter and encouraged other women to consider it as a career.

Lolly carried out ladder climbs, casualty drags and other operational tests.