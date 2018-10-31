Pictures as hero Derbyshire police dog Axle switches on Crich Tramway Village lights extravaganza

Crich Tramway Village’s annual ‘Starlight Extravaganza’ illuminations were switched on by a hero Derbyshire police dog.

PD Axle, a German Shepherd from the Derbyshire Constabulary Dog Section, was invited to switch on the illuminations at the museum following a nomination by Tammy and Darren Barnes, from Belper, in a search to find a local hero for the task.

PD Axle was stabbed three times while assisting police in Riddings on July 4 this year. The offender has since been jailed for six years and seven months.

After the attack, PD Axle was treated at a vets in Derby and has now returned to training and active duty with his handler, PC Dean Allen.

PC Allen said the dog unit was ‘delighted’ to be invited to switch on the lights.

Amanda Blair, marketing manager at Crich Tramway Village, said: “Axle has gone through so much, and thankfully survived a terrible encounter, so he is very much a hero.”

She also said she felt, ‘honoured’ to have PD Axle officially start the event.

The Starlight Extravaganza runs until Saturday, November 3.