Pictures as families flock to the Midland Railway-Butterley for ‘seaside’ fun

Families flocked to a newly-created beach in Derbyshire for some late-summer fun.

Visitors to Butterley Station in Ripley were transported by steam or heritage diesel train to the pretend beach at Swanwick Junction.

Giving the inspiration for the event, a Butterley Station spokesperson said: “Throughout the history of rail travel, special excursion trains have been run to take people to the seaside. Armed with buckets and spades, flasks and sandwiches, families would pack into the carriages and be transported from their inland home station down to their nearest seaside resort.”