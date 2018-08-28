Photos capture moment of carnage as car smashes into caravan in Derbyshire

For the thousands of drivers who found themselves sat in traffic stuck behind caravans over the bank holiday weekend, here’s something that might be right up your street.

These SMASHING pictures by Rod Kirkpatrick, of F Stop Press, capture the carnage of a car destroying a caravan at Buxton Raceway on bank holiday Monday.

Photos by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press have captured the moment a car smashed into a caravan at Buxton Raceway

It shows a stunt driver launching his car up a ramp and smashing into the stationary mobile home during a day of thrills and spills at the Hi-Edge venue.

The car and caravan jumping was among the highlights of a packed bank holiday programme which also featured the Skegness GT Rods, 1300 Stockcars, Junior Micra Rods, the Super Bangers, Unlimited Street Bangers and Mascars.

For news on the latest Buxton Raceway events, visit www.buxtonraceway.com.