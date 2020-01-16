YMCA opens flats in Heanor to help homeless people

Homeless people in Heanor are being helped to get back on their feet and to regain their independence.

For the Derbyshire branch of the YMCA has opened 15 units of accommodation on Ray Street in the town.

Aimed at 18-to-35-year-olds, the self-contained flats provide short-term homes, with support from the YMCA’s housing navigators, who are based on site five days a week.

The support comes in the form of building connections, helping with personal development, advice on training and employment opportunities, and also life skills.

The open and air flats include a bed, duvet, duvet cover, washing machine, cooker, microwave and en-suite facilities. They are fully secure, with CCTV cameras around the building and staff keeping watch through the night.

Hollie Platts, of the YMCA, said: “It’s such a joy to be part of this project. Every day, I work with wonderful people who really want to get back on their feet and create a brilliant life for themselves.”

The flats are best suited to people who are looking for a place to live for up to one year. The YMCA’s expert team will work with them to locate, prepare for and acquire longer-term accommodation.

To be eligible to apply for one of the flats, they should have a connection to the Amber Valley area, and must be in receipt of welfare benefits. They must also be willing and ready to engage with the Y MCA team.

For more information, or an informal chat, call Hollie on 01773 6888838.