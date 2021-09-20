Woman arrested after dogs stolen in Derbyshire as police bid to trace Cocker Spaniel’s owner

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, was arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on Friday.

It comes after two Cockapoos and a Cocker Spaniel – named Elvis, Tony and Remy – were taken from Brookfield Farm on West Road, Spondon, overnight between August 3 and August 4.

A man in his 20s and from Derby who was arrested in the Kent area in August was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Are you the owners of this young black and white Cocker Spaniel? If so, contact Derbyshire police.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire police are appealing for information to trace the owners of a young black and white Cocker Spaniel (pictured), which officers think may have been stolen from the Derbyshire or midlands area in May.