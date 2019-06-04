WEATHER: 'Widespread' rain across Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast showers, with 'longer spells' of rain across Derbyshire today.

After a bright and dry start, thicker cloud and scattered showers will develop during the morning.

'Widespread' rain across Derbyshire

Showers may merge into widespread rain, which may become locally heavy, before clearing north later during the afternoon with just the odd evening shower possible.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Showers through the evening should die out, with most parts dry by midnight. Clear spells developing during the early hours allowing the odd mist patch to form.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.