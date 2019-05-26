WEATHER: Hottest June on record predicted

Bookmakers Coral have slashed the odds on the UK basking in the hottest June on record this year.

Despite a bank holiday washout, temperatures are expected to hit 30C throughout next month.

Could a BBQ be on the cards next month?

Positive forecasts have lead to a flurry of bets on the June heat being a record-breaker.

John Hill from bookmakers Coral told The Sun Online: "The early outlook for June is positive and that has prompted a flurry of bets for a record hot month in the UK.

"With the threat of heavy downpours later in the bank holiday weekend, the odds have been trimmed for a record wet May, however, they also indicate temperatures could still rise in the high 20s.

"The mercury is set to hit sizzling highs of 30C (86F) in June, according to forecasts."

We could see a repeat of last year's heatwave, which saw temperatures soar to 25C in the East Midlands through June.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Whilst confidence is low throughout the star of June, the most probable trend for the middle two weeks of June is for a relatively settled weather picture across the UK.

"Whilst this may bring spells of dry and often sunny weather, warmer day time temperatures may occasionally trigger heavy, possibly thundery showers.

"However there still remains a risk of areas of low pressure bringing longer spells of rain across the UK at times, perhaps with some stronger winds.

"Temperatures will be near normal or warm overall for the time of year."