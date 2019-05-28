Warning to dog owners after tennis ball with razor blade inside is found at park

Dog owners are being warned to be on their guard after a tennis ball with a razor blade inside was found at a park.

Val Allen posted a warning on Facebook and said: "This ball containing a new razor blade inside was picked up by my dogs in the reeds adjacent to the Knott car park at the far end of Lyme Park (Disley) at 6pm on May 24.

The ball had been hidden in reeds at the park, ready for a dog to find. Photo - Val Allen

"It has been doctored by someone who evidently has malevolent intentions towards dogs.

"My puppies carried it back to the car and chewed it up. We found this vicious razor blade inside.

"The pond life responsible may use poison or there may be more doctored balls in the vicinity."

Asking people to share the post to raise awareness, she added that the police and rangers at Lyme Park had been informed. The incident number is IML410822 and anyone with any further information is asked to contact police.

She said: "Please be vigilant. My dogs just found this old ball set in the reeds hidden for them to find. I even threw it for them! I can't bear to think of the consequences."