Veteran Tom celebrates 50 years as conductor of Heage Band

It’s time to strike up the band to celebrate the 50th anniversary as a conductor of a musical stalwart extraordinaire.

Tom Street turns 93 in May, but is still going strong as the leader of the popular Heage Brass Band.

He isn’t used to blowing his trumpet. In fact, he’s more of a trombone player. But a special drum roll is surely due to hail the dedication he has shown a band that is believed to date back to the late 19th century.

Tom, who was born in Heage, ran his own small building business and now lives in Belper, first joined the band at the age of 13 in 1940 when it was short on members because of call-ups to the Second World War.

He has been there ever since, taking over as conductor from Ernest Wheelhouse in 1970 and guiding the band to many competition successes along the way.

“Music is my life,” he said. “It is a form of self-expression, and I am grateful for everything. Our success has come with effort and everyone working together.

“I gained as much experience as a musician as I could, playing for various orchestras to improve my knowledge and to teach the members of the band.”

Tom’s amazing loyalty has also been a real family affair. He was one of six brothers who played with the band. His wife Peggy, 87, has always been a devoted supporter, and their two children, daughter Tracy, 57, and Haydn, 55, were also enthusiasts. The musical baton has even been passed on to their four grandchildren.

Deservedly, national fame hasn’t escaped Tom. In the 1950s, he and his brothers appeared on the TV show, ‘Ask Pickles’, alongside none other than Vera Lynn. And only last year, he was interviewed about his memories for the BBC Radio 4 programme, ‘Classified Britain’.

Numbers in the Heage Band have dwindled in recent times, and it is hoping to recruit more youngsters – just as Tom himself did back in the 40s and 50s. But it remains a fixture at local events and enjoyed a busy Christmas when, as usual, Tom was pulling the strings. Not even two serious operations for cancer since the turn of the century have been able to stop him.

“It’s something I’ve grown up with – from infant to adult,” he said. ”There is no feeling of passage of time. It has just been a joy.”