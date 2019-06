A vehicle was found ablaze in a country park in Derbyshire.

At around midnight, firefighters were called to Doe Hill Country Park at Doe Hill Lane, Tibshelf.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "On arrival it was found that an abandoned 4x4 vehicle was on fire some distance from the road.

"Firefighters used one main jet and one extended hose reel jet.

"Police were also informed."