Vegetarians make the best lovers and have more and better sex than meat eaters, a new survey has revealed.

The study says meat eaters are selfish in bed and unhappy in their sex lives compared to vegetarians – and that veggies and vegans make love more often than meat eaters.

Veggies make better lovers than meat eaters, according to a study.

500 vegetarians – of which 38% identified as vegan - and 500 meat eaters were polled by IllicitEncounters.com the UK’s largest extramarital dating site on diet and sexual activities.

Vegetarians are more likely to enjoy making out, foreplay, and dirty talk than their meat-eating counterparts, the study found.

The survey also indicated that meat eaters are selfish in bed and have sex a lot less than vegetarians.

The majority of vegetarians (57%) make love 3-4 times a week compared to most meat eaters who only enjoy bedroom antics 1-2 times a week (49%).

84% of vegetarians report they are satisfied in their sex lives, compared to only 59% of meat eaters. Astonishingly, 95% of the vegan participants said they were satisfied.

Vegetarians enjoy making out (92%), foreplay (88%) and dirty talk (48%) much more than their meat eating counterparts (79%, 68% and 35% respectively)

58% of vegetarians claim they are givers in bed rather than takers, only 35% of meat eaters describe themselves as givers - suggesting that meat eaters are a tad selfish in bed.

Least enjoyable for both vegetarians (26%) and meat eaters (15%) is bondage.

Exactly the same amount of vegetarians and meat eaters enjoy trying out new sexual positions (77%).

Heather, 39, a vegan said “I ate meat all my life, till about 18 months ago. When I ate meat and animal by products, I found myself constantly tired, bloated and my sex life was non existent.

“I just thought it was an age-related thing. Now I’m on a plant based diet, I have more energy and I’m more open to trying out new things. Who knew changing your diet could increase libido?”

IllicitEncounters.com’s Jessica Leoni said: “Vegetarians eat foods that are known for their aphrodisiac properties – of course they’re more aroused. Maca, fenugreek leaves, ginseng, aniseed - there is a host of different veggies that are natural aphrodisiacs that promote sexual excitement.”