Up to 50 new homes could be built next to Derbyshire reservoir

Scores of homes could be built next to a Derbyshire reservoir.

An application has been filed for what appears to be around 50 homes on land next to Asher Lane Business Park and Butterley Reservoir, north of Ripley.

An artist's impression of the homes.

UIM Properties Ltd has applied to Amber Valley Borough Council to build on the brownfield site off Asher Lane, but has not stated how many homes it would like to construct.

The borough council will make a decision on the plans in the next few months.

Artist’s impressions included with its plans appear to show around 50 homes, but the applicant’s report only mentions “XX dwellings” and the application itself says “residential redevelopment”.

The submitted scheme, which connects to a business park to the north and neighbours the A38, also appears to be the first part of a larger development.

It is referred to as Asher Lane South throughout the application and its documents and also provides images of plans for an Asher Lane North – which would appear to see the demolition of half of the business park, still home to a number of companies.

The business park, filed with large warehouse and office units, is currently home to Futures Housing Group, the Amber Valley Gymnastics Academy, AB Gee of Ripley, Walvins Timber and Pentrich Brewing.

One of the documents filed with the application refers to “phase one” of the development.

The borough council’s now defunct submission local plan – a blueprint for future development – had listed Asher Lane Business Park (North) and Asher Lane Business Park (South) as sites for prospective housing.

The north site was earmarked for 85 homes and the south was listed for 92 homes – a combined total of 177.

It appears that the central segment of the business park would remain as part of the overall development, with shared access for the adjoining housing schemes.

A report written by Planning and Design Group, on behalf of the applicants, says: “The re-development of Asher Lane Business Park, Ripley (south) will make a substantial positive contribution to the character and environment in the local area and provides the opportunity to create a high-quality sustainable scheme.

“The development represents an efficient re-use of brownfield land in the sustainable settlement of Ripley which provides a range of local services and is located near to public transport.

“The site is respectful of environmental context and demonstrates a significant visual improvement, seeking to include a mixture of good quality market, green space and landscaping.”

The scheme also sits around 200 metres from the former Butterley Iron Works – which is also set for a significant redevelopment.

In July, London firm Aquarius Estates Ltd and local entrepreneur Tim Godkin submitted plans for 80 homes on the site.

Existing buildings on the site would also be converted and re-purposed for shops, a care home, a micro-pub, restaurant, swimming pool, soft play, a gym and office and distribution space.

The borough council has yet to decide on those plans.

