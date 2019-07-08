Two-month-old Derbyshire baby died after suffering 'inflicted head injury' inquest hears

A two-month-old Derbyshire baby died after suffering an 'inflicted head injury', an inquest heard.

Cody Aaron Peter Shields-Holman, who was born on April 29, died at Sheffield Children's Hospital, on June 29.

Steward Gate, Bamford. Picture: Google.

The baby boy had been airlifted to hospital after an alleged assault on the afternoon of Thursday, June 27 at an address on Steward Gate, Bamford.

At an inquest opening today at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, Detective Inspector Steven Bruce, of Derbyshire police, said: "On June 27 at approximately 3.15pm the ambulance 999 operator received a call from the address to say that Cody was not breathing and was obviously presenting as extremely unwell.

"The paramedics attended. It was initially recorded as a cardiac arrest.

"He (Cody) was rushed into Sheffield Children's Hospital. He was found to have a significant swelling of the brain and haemorrhage of the brain and was ventilated and sedated. And following various tests by the people caring for him it was established he had such severe injuries that he was not likely to survive so discussions were held with his mum around removing the care."

A provisional post-mortem has given the cause of the death as inflicted head injury.

Anton Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, Barnsley, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is continuing and Derbyshire police is urging anyone with information that could help to get in touch by calling 101.

The inquest was suspended pending the outcome of the criminal trial.