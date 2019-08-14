'Time is running out'- Hundreds sign petition against first badger cull in Derbyshire

A petition against the first badger cull in Derbyshire has received hundreds of signatures.

Derbyshire is one of 14 areas that the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is considering for ten new badger cull zones this year.

'We could see the deaths of thousands of badgers.'

They are expected to make their announcement on where has been selected later this month- and there's a chance Derbyshire could be included for the first time.

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust petition reads: "It is vital that we make sure that the badger cull is not extended into Derbyshire.

"Over the last five years, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust has been running the UK’s largest badger vaccination programme.

"We’ve been proving that there is a much more humane way to tackle bovine tuberculosis that is also at least 60 times cheaper per badger than culling. The ultimate aim of the project has always been to stop the badger cull coming to the county.

"If we don’t manage to change the Government’s mind over the next few days then we’ll see the deaths of thousands of Derbyshire’s badgers over the next few months. We will have failed to save them."

If selected, Derbyshire would see its first badger cull in the first week of September.

View the petition here: https://action.wildlifetrusts.org/page/46753/action/1

