Thunderstorm alert sounded for Derbyshire

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ alert is valid in the county between 4am and noon on Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Many areas will see a spell of rain while some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds with hail also affecting some spots.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Derbyshire.

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost