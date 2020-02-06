This is how much more you will be paying after Derbyshire County Council agreed council tax rise

Derbyshire County Council is to raise council tax but insists the increase is the lowest in five years.

The authority says the two per cent increase will be used exclusively on services for older people and the rise is the lowest in the country when compared to similar authorities.

Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis.

The proposal was agreed at a meeting of the Full Council on Wednesday, February 5, along with the authority’s budget for 2020-21 of £560.2m.

The council’s budget is eight per cent higher than last year following extra government funding which includes money for children’s and adult care services.

Overall, the council has seen the biggest rise to its budget since 1997.

Derbyshire County Council leader, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “In the past year we have welcomed significant extra funding from the government which has led to us being in a much more solid and positive financial position.

“The strong budget we have been able to present allows us to deliver an ambitious plan for Derbyshire, including protecting high quality, vital services, growing our economy, bringing new investments to the county and working to ensure Derbyshire is a post-Brexit success story.”

Coun Lewis added: “While we welcome the additional funding we have received from government, it still falls short of what is needed to meet the ever increasing demands on our social care services. That’s why we are continuing to call for our fair share of funding.

“However, as an enterprising council we can do a lot with the budget that we have, especially if we work more closely with our colleagues in districts and boroughs and our communities, which is our aim.”

The budget includes an extra £20.7m for children’s services, an additional £18.9m for adult social care to cover growing demand and £4m to help tackle climate change.

Councillors also agreed to provide £7.7m for transport infrastructure to support major regeneration projects including a second principal access for further development at The Avenue in Wingerworth and improvements to allow the major Clowne North development.

They have also set aside £7.6m to maintain and upgrade schools.