These are 64 of the best pubs in Derbyshire according to the Good Pub Guide
There's plenty of pubs to choose from in Derbyshire but these are some of the best in the county according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020.
We've only included pubs that are relevant to our readers, and excluded any in Derby or south Derbyshire. The Good Beer Guide is available now.
1. The Arkwright Arms, Sutton cum Duckmanton
The Arkwright Arms has a range of up to ten guest ales, and also holds beer festivals at Easter and on bank holidays.
2. The Angler's Rest, Bamford
Run by the community, this pub is located close to Ladybower Reservoir and is popular with popular with families, walkers and cyclists.
3. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Belper
Arkwrights is a modern, friendly one roomed bar regularly serving six real ales plus'ciders and perry, the guide says.
4. The Beehive Inn, Ripley
The Beehive is a hub for local rugby and pub league teams, with welcoming fires in winter and a large beer garden.
